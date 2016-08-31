Jewellery stolen in burglary in Heacham

Police are keen to trace two “smartly dressed” males who were seen acting suspiciously following a burglary in Heacham on Tuesday.

Jewellery was stolen from a property in Gidney Drive after it was broken into between 10.30am and 3.20pm.

The first male is described as white, 5ft 7 tall, of slim build, aged in his late teens or early 20s and with tanned complexion.

He had a short dark hair with a distinctive fringe which was styled into a point, flat to his forehead. He was wearing smart clothes and sunglasses.

The second male is described as white, 5ft 7 tall, aged in his late teens or early 20s, with short mousy hair, a pale complexion. He was also smartly dressed and wearing sunglasses.

Anyone with information should contact DC Emma Cross at Kings Lynn CID on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55511 or via the anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.