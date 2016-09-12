King’s Lynn ex-scoutmaster has sentence cut

A depraved ex-scoutmaster from Lynn who forced boys to take part in degrading sado-masochistic rituals had his sentence cut by the nation’s top judge yesterday.

Barry James Warren, 79, of Clifton Road, abused vulnerable boys he met through the Scouts, exploiting his victims between 1976 and the 1990s.

The Lord Chief Justice, Lord Thomas, said Warren preyed on the youngsters while taking them on trips to the Norfolk Broads.

He invented a bizarre “game” in which he produced a whip and said boys should take it in turns to beat him.

Later offences involved Warren increasing the level of masochism inflicted on himself.

Because his crimes occurred during boating trips, Warren’s victims were “effectively trapped and prey to his perverted demands”, London’s Appeal Court heard.

Warren was jailed for 10½years at Norwich Crown Court in October after admitting counts of indecent assault, gross indecency and indecency with a child.

Slashing his sentence to seven years, Lord Thomas also took account of Warren’s advanced age, ill health and guilty pleas.

Boys involved in one rash of offences were aged under 13 and the judge said Warren’s “perverted activities” had affected some of them badly.

But his crimes were not the worst of their kind and there had been “no further offending” by Warren since the mid-1990s.