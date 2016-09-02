King’s Lynn hospital chiefs reject danger claims

Managers at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have denied claims that patients were put at risk through weaknesses in staff handover processes.

National media reports have named the hospital as one of almost 80 placed on a “danger” list by the General Medical Council, because of patients being “lost” during evening and weekend handovers between shifts.

But the hospital says the issue, which dates back to last year, was caused by patient tracking systems not keeping up with movements.

It says new procedures are now in place to prevent the problem recurring, which they hope will be supported by the installation of improved IT systems

The GMC has also confirmed that it received an acceptable action plan from the trust to address its concerns.

The hospital’s chief executive Dorothy Hosein said yesterday: “Clinicians remained responsible for patients at all times and at no time did we fail to deliver safe and appropriate care.

“We are aiming for excellence in every aspect of patient care and experience and are working towards becoming an outstanding provider of healthcare for our patients.”

Hospital officials are also reviewing their contingency plans after a fresh round of junior doctors’ strikes was announced this week.

Members of the British Medical Association are set to take five consecutive days of all-out industrial action, starting on September 12, in an escalation of their long-running dispute with the government over the imposition of new contracts.

David Stonehouse, the hospital’s deputy chief executive, said: “Our aim is to make sure that, as far as possible, we operate as normally as we can for the forthcoming strikes. However, it is likely there will be a number of cancellations.

”As with previous strikes, we will contact any of our patients that are affected. If you have not heard from us, but have an appointment on a strike day, please attend as normal.”