King’s Lynn Police car rammed after pursuit on A47

A car chase on the A47 at Lynn in the early hours of Wednesday morning resulted in a police car being rammed.
A helicopter from National Police Air Service (NPAS) in Boreham and a police dog assisted with the search for the suspect.
At 12.54am King’s Lynn Police tweeted: “Sgt3121 just had car chase & my police car got rammed A47 KL. helicopter + police dog assisting. And YES it was the brand new police car!”
Ten minutes later, a post on its twitter said: “UPDATE A47 Pursuit, police helicopter just found suspect with thermal imaging!! #CantEscapeThermalImaging #Sgt3121”
In an update at 4.07am, a picture was posted showing the offending vehicle from the pursuit which had cloned number plates.
A later tweet from the force reassured that all officers involved were okay.
