King’s Lynn woman admits fifth drunk and disorderly charge this year

A woman who kicked over a sign outside a Lynn shop has admitted her fifth offence of being drunk and disorderly this year alone.

Prosecutors sought a criminal behaviour order against Tuesday Langley, 20, when she appeared in court yesterday.

But magistrates adjourned the case until next month after concerns about the content of the proposed order were raised.

The court heard Langley, of Hillington Square, Lynn, had been seen drinking and stumbling in Norfolk Street during the early hours of August 20.

Although she was advised to go home by police, she was subsequently seen in Broad Street, where she twice kicked a sign outside the Holland and Barrett store before being arrested.

The force of the second blow forced the sign over completely, the bench was told.

Fergus Harold, prosecuting, said police had asked him to apply for a criminal behaviour order against Langley during the proceedings.

The order, which replaces previous measures such as anti-social behaviour orders, is intended to address persistent disorder.

It can only be imposed following an application by prosecutors, police or local authorities and does not have to be connected to any criminal behaviour.

However, Mr Harold told the bench: “There are a large number of drunk and disorderly offences just this year. This is the fifth this year.”

Langley also admitted being in breach of a conditional discharge, imposed in July for a similar offence, because of the new case.

But Ruth Johnson, mitigating, said more work was required before any additional order could be deemed acceptable.

She said Langley had been working well with probation officers and agencies including the Prince’s Trust and North Lynn’s Discovery Centre during the course of last year.

She added: “It’s unfortunate she finds herself back in this position again. Something has clearly slipped up.”

Magistrates adjourned the case until October 12, when Langley’s sentence and the criminal behaviour order application are due to be determined. Langley was released on conditionally bail until that date.