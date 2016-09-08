King’s Lynn woman is gearing up for charity bike ride

A woman from Lynn is biking 54 miles to raise money for a Breckland-based domestic abuse charity.

Sinead Murray, a family practitioner, will be riding from London to Brighton on Sunday to collect more than £1,000 for the Daisy Programme (Domestic Abuse Intervention Supporting You).

Sinead said: “I decided to raise money for the Daisy Programme after I did the Freedom Programme (one of the charity’s services) as part of training at work and I could see what it did for people who are affected by domestic abuse. I am also now a trustee of the charity.”

The Daisy Programme aims to “listen, support and signpost men and women – including LGBT – to ensure they live safely and without fear.”

The charity provides one-to-one support for men and women who are living with or who are affected by domestic abuse in the Breckland area.

To donate to this cause, visit: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/DaisyBikeRide.

To find out more about what the charity does, visit: www.daisyprogramme.org.uk.