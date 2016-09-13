Lottery grant to boost school support for West Norfolk’s young carers

Officials are hoping a new Lottery windfall will allow them to continue to support youngsters as they juggle the demands of home and school life.

West Norfolk Young Carers has been awarded almost £10,000 under the Big Lottery Fund’s Awards for All programme in the latest round of grants announced today.

The money will be used to fund an outreach and development programme, which employs two support workers and is intended to help students do their best in the classroom, while still dealing with their responsibilities at home.

The charity is already working with St Clement’s High School on the issue and has held discussions with Smithdon High School in Hunstanton.

And its chief executive, Jane Evans, said the need for carers to keep a mobile phone near them while in lessons, potentially breaching school rules, was one just example of how the pressures of caring can prevent youngsters from fulfilling their academic potential.

She said: “We know that children who are carers are more likely to be disadvantaged that children who do not have that responsibility.

“That can spill over into school because they can’t concentrate as they’re worried about a parent who’s ill at home.”

As well as liaising with individual schools, the project also provides activities and outings for carers.

Mrs Evans said the challenges carers face can also be particularly severe when they transfer from primary to secondary education.

And she warned that the demand for services of charities like theirs is continuing to rise, because of the continuing squeeze on public sector finances.

She said: “As the traditional services diminish or are becoming less available, the demand for our services is growing, not just because we support the children, but because it’s whole family support.

“It’s about helping people to cope with the constraints that they have.”