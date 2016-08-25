Lynnsport 1 drop-in planned next month

Consultation on the pre-application plans for a housing development on the site known as Lynnsport 1 in Lynn will start on Wednesday, September 7, with a drop in-session for the public.

It takes place between 10am and 8pm in the Pelican Bar at Lynnsport.

Residents will be able to view proposals and provide feedback as well as speak to representatives of West Norfolk Council and its contractor Lovell.

Lynnsport 1 is one of five sites in the Lynnsport/Marsh Lane area that have been identified for housing development over the next five years.

In total, 399 homes are planned across the five sites and these will be a mix of two-, three- and four-bedroom properties, with about 15 per cent being social housing and the rest for sale.

Alistair Beales, cabinet member for regeneration and industrial assets, said: “The last event of this kind that was held was well-attended, with lots of people putting forward interesting and constructive opinions, and I hope this event will be just the same.

“All feedback given on these pre-application proposals will be taken into account when the final plans are drawn up, so I’d encourage anyone who’d like to have their say to take this opportunity to get involved in the process”.

Those unable to make the drop-in can go online to www.larondewright.co.uk between September 7-21 see the plans and email comments.