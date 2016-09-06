Man bailed in ‘rogue’ Downham Market charity collection probe

A man has been arrested and bailed in connection with an investigation into allegedly fraudulent charity collections in Downham, police have revealed today.

Two elderly women have reported being approached by a man claiming to be collecting sponsorship money.

And detectives say they want to hear from anyone else who may have had a similar experience.

The latest incident is said to have happened last Thursday, September 1, in Jubilee Close, Downham, when a woman was approached by a man who claimed he was collecting sponsorship money.

And a second woman reported that she had been approached on two separate occasions in the Sandfield Road area of the town between August 18 and September 1.

A Norfolk Police spokesman said that, on both occasions, the man claimed to be collecting sponsorship money on behalf of the Great Ormond Street Hospital.

A man, in his 30s, has been arrested and is currently on bail in connection with the incidents.

He has been told to report back to officers on September 30.

And police say anyone who has experienced similar approaches should come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Duncan Rumblelow, of Downham police, via the non-emergency 101 number.