Man caught driving at 124mph on A47 at Terrington St John reported to court

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit caught an Audi driver speeding at 124mph on the A47 at Terrington St John. ANL-160831-164926001

A man who was caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit on the A47 has been reported to court.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads Policing Unit recorded the Audi driver’s speed at 124mph at Terrington St John on Tuesday evening.

A tweet from the @NSRoadsPolicing account on Tuesday said: “Testing out his new car at 124mph #A47 Terrington St John. Reported to court! #1383/1353.”

