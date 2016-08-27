Man dies in A134 collision in Lynford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision at Lynford, between Thetford and Mundford, yesterday evening (Friday, August 26).

The incident was shortly before 8pm on the A134 Mundford Road near to the junction with Santon Road.

A silver Vauxhall Zafira and a blue and white Suzuki GSXR, travelling towards Lynford, were involved in a collision.

The rider of the Suzuki, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The male driver of the Vauxhall Zafira did not suffer any injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and was re-opened just after midnight.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact PC Andrew Miles from Swaffham Police Station on 101.