Man’s former partner found cocaine after wedding, King’s Lynn court told

The crest above the entrance to King's Lynn Court in College Lane. ENGANL00120120910143711

A man’s ex-partner reported him to police after discovering he had taken cocaine.

Kieran Doherty, 33, was given a 12 month conditional discharge after pleading guilty to possession of the class A drug at a hearing in Lynn on Monday.

Mitigating solicitor George Sorrell said Doherty had “sought some comfort” in the substance when attending a wedding on August 13, following the recent breakdown in his relationship.

Although the woman invited him back to her home after the celebration, she contacted police when she found a bag containing the drug after it fell from Doherty’s pocket.

When officers arrived, she pushed him out of the door and passed the package to officers through a window, the bench heard.

Doherty, whom court papers listed as being of no fixed abode, was told to pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

