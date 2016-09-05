Man who robbed shop in Hunstanton handed himself over to security

A 22-year-old man who handed himself over to a security guard moments after robbing a convenience store has pleaded guilty to the charge.

Tony Ding, of Elizabeth Close, Hunstanton, admitted stealing £80 from a till in a Premier shop in Hunstanton in July.

Lynn’s Magistrates Court was told that Ding took a Swiss Army knife to the premises, threatened a worker behind the till and took the money.

But in an unusual turn of events, the defendant went to find a nearby security guard to “surrender himself”. The police were called and he was arrested.

Andrew Cogan, mitigating, said that although Ding was in possession of a knife, the blade was only “one to one-and-a-half centimetres long”.

He added that the defendant suffers from depression and takes antidepressant mediciation, which was mixed with alcohol at the time of the incident. Mr Cogan said that they “do not make good bedfellows”.

Ding will be sentenced at Norwich Crown Court, where his next court appearance will take place on Thursday, September 29.

District judge Nicholas Watson asked for a probation report into mental health issues to be completed prior to this.

Ding was released on conditional bail until his court date, one condition of which is not to go to the Premier store and not to contact them in any way.

The court heard that a vicar from Hunstanton has offered to put a roof over Ding’s head until his appearance at crown court.