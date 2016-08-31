Marham Bluebirds to perform at cathedral

Women from RAF Marham are to take part in a special concert being held at the end of November by the Military Wives Choir.

The Marham Bluebirds will be joining colleagues from Honnington and Wattisham airbases on stage at Norwich Cathedral on Saturday, November 26.

It is part of a seven-date Home for Christmas tour being undertaken across cathedrals all over Britain by military wives’ choirs.

The other choirs will perform at the end of November at Winchester, Durham, Bradford, Exeter, Lichfield and Hereford cathedrals.

The choirs, which boast two UK No1 singles as part of their repertoire, will perform a selection of tracks from their soon-to-be-released new album Home For Christmas as well as from their two UK top ten albums In My Dreams and Stronger Together.

The Military Wives Choirs, which are made up of wives and partners of armed forces personnel and women from within the military community, first shot to fame when they took part in Gareth Malone’s The Choir on BBC TV.

They captured the nation’s heart instantly and went on to secure their first UK No1 single,Wherever You Are.

Tickets for the concert at Norwich Cathedral are priced from £25.

They go on sale today and are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk