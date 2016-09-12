Motorcyclist dies in Mundford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A134 at Mundford yesterday (September 11).

A blue and white Suzuki motorbike travelling from Thetford towards Mundford left the road just before the A1065 roundabout, close to the junction with West Tofts Road, and struck a lamppost shortly after 1pm.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s from the Hertfordshire area, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has information concerning the driving manner of the vehicle prior to the collision. It is thought the motorbike was part of a group a mile or so beforehand.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team (SCIT) at Wymondham on 101.