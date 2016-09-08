New houses coming off of Clenchwarton main road

A proposal to build 20 new houses across two sites off Main Road in Clenchwarton has been unanimously approved by West Norfolk Council’s Planning Committee.

The plans were deferred in June as councillors wanted to negotiate the inclusion of a financial contribution towards nearby play equipment, which has been accepted by the applicant.

The application has been accepted on the condition that a financial contribution of more than £23,000 goes towards the provision and maintenance of Clenchwarton Parish Council’s playing field, which is approximately 500 metres away from the main construction site.

Councillor Chris Crofts raised concerns about highway safety and suggested that multiple entrances to the main site could be implemented, as Main Road is “a reasonably busy road”.

This was dismissed, however, as principal panner Hannah Wood-Handy said there would not be enough room on the site to accommodate more than one entrance.

Four detached houses are due to be built on land east of the Grange on Main Road, in addition to the 16 dwellings outlined for construction on agricultural land west of the Grange, which includes affordable housing.