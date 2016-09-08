New King’s Lynn cemetery book to be launched on Heritage Open Day

A new book telling the stories of some of the people buried in a Lynn cemetery will be launched this weekend, as part of events marking Heritage Open Day.

The work, Yesterday’s People for Today’s Society, has been published by the Friends of Hardwick Road Cemetery, thanks to a Heritage Lottery grant.

Group secretary Steph Hall said: “The book is a collection of the life stories of some of the people buried mainly in Section H, the most expensive part of the cemetery.

People in the book include the Wenns, of the Wenns pub, Thomas Marsters Kendall, who was doctor to the Prince of Wales, later Edward VII, a family of Victorian teachers and several mayors of Lynn.

“All of the people in the book have recently had their memorials restored and these can of course be seen on Heritage Day.”

The cemetery is one of more than 60 historic sites and buildings that will welcome visitors on Sunday.

The Friends will also stage two walks around the cemetery at 11am and 1pm on the day.

And organisers of the day have also the addition of a new building to the programme in the shape of the 19th century Highgate Methodist Church.

Alison Gifford, chairman of the Lynn Civic Society, said the programme offered something for everyone.

She said: “It’s a celebration of our town - past, present and looking to the future with our wonderful heritage as inspiration.”

Alongside the heritage events, more than 200 vehicles, including some that are more than 100 years old, will be on display in the Tuesday Market Place for the third Classic Car Day.

Officials say all the display spaces have now been booked for the event and the line-up will include cars dating back as far as 1904.

The day will also include live music from the Docabilly Hounds, who are expected to perform at around lunchtime.

Visitors will have the chance to vote for the best vehicle in the show, whose owner will be presented with the Les Daubney Memorial Trophy.

The award has been personally sponsored by former council leader Nick Daubney in memory of his father, a former borough mayor.

Heritage buses will tour the town throughout the day and the pedestrian ferry will also be operating.

Programmes are available online at www.visitwestnorfolk.com and will also be available from the tourist information centre, the Corn Exchange, Lynn Museum, Stories of Lynn and an information point at the car rally on the day.