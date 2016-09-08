Norfolk Poice issue safety booklets to West Norfolk schools

Norfolk Police have issued 47,000 safety booklets to high school students across the county which give vital information about exploitation, sexting and internet safety.

Members of the Safer School Partnership (SSP) worked to create the booklet, shown right, with relevant information to children of a school age and have offered it to them to “exploit”.

Inspector Bex Brown from the SSP said: “We have produced this booklet as another way to get the message to children about personal safety.

“Danger and the potential for harm is no longer just a physical threat. Online, children face an increasing risk of being a victim of crime, bullying or exploitation.

“This booklet aims to educate children, and their parents, about the hazards of entering an online environment and will give them the tools they need to stay safe.”

If you are concerned that someone may be being sexually exploited you can also contact the Rose Project on 0808 8001037 or CEOP internet safety on www.ceop.police.uk