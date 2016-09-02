Pentney father’s fury over stolen baby pictures

A father has today spoken of his family’s anguish after two cameras containing irreplaceable images of his baby daughter were stolen from his home.

Raiders struck at the home of Robert Meyer, his partner Kirsty Sopp and their 10 month old daughter Mollie, on Saturday afternoon.

Jewellery and a quantity of cash were also taken during the break-in at the property in Abbey Road, Pentney.

But Mr Meyer said it was the discovery of the lost still and video cameras, together with the pictures they contained, which caused the greatest distress.

The cameras contained images from Mollie’s birth in October last year and her christening in late July.

He said: “It was only when my girlfriend got home that she noticed they were missing. She was just devastated.”

Mr Meyer, a third generation farmer, said he had just returned home after going out for some lunch when he found that a window had been smashed in order to gain entry to the property.

A stairgate was also opened by the raiders who searched bedroom drawers and tipped over photographs during the break-in.

Initially, Mr Meyer did not believe anything had been stolen and it was only later that the full extent of the raid became clear.

He said: “I was incredibly angry. We’ve never been broken into before and the whole idea of someone in your house putting their paws on your stuff, especially when you’ve got a young baby. I think if we hadn’t had the baby, it wouldn’t be so bad.

“You never think it will happen to you, especially when you’re just popping out. If we’d been on holiday and found the house had been broken into while we were away it would be more plausible.”

He added that he has now installed CCTV at the house.

The burglary is believed to have happened between 2.18 and 2.55pm on Saturday, August 27.

Anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area during that period, or who has information about the raid, is asked to contact Det Con Heather Chisholm, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.