Police appeal over raids in Docking and Great Bircham

Police have appealed for information in connection with a burglary and an attempted break-in, which they believe are linked.

Cash, alcohol and jewellery were stolen from a property on Choseley Road, Docking, between 9am and 6pm on Wednesday, August 31.

Raiders then attempted to break into a property on Windmill Hill, Great Bircham, at around 1.30pm the following day, Thursday, September 1, but fled when they realised they had been seen.

Police say a silver or grey car was seen in the vicinity of both raids.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the areas, or who has information, should contact Det Con Chris Parnham, of Lynn CID, on 101.