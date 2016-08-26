Road now open following crash between a lorry and a mobile home on A47 at Narborough

Road accident

Road accident

The A47 at Narborough is now open again after a collision between a lorry and a mobile home this morning.

At 11.45am this morning police responded to reports of the crash.

A police spokeswoman said that there were no injuries, and the road was cleared completely by 12.30pm.

Back to the top of the page