Row over hedge in Tilney St Lawrence costs man £600

A man who pleaded guilty to the assault of another man during a row about a hedge has been ordered to pay £600 compensation to the victim.

Barry Ashton, 50, of Station Road, Clenchwarton, “let his temper get the better of him” after Dean Partridge cut down a large hedge surrounding a piece of land Ashton caretakes for.

Lynn’s Magistrates Court heard that Mr Partridge, of Tilney St Lawrence, had cut the hedge down from 20 foot to six foot, and when pair saw each other driving, there was an altercation.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said that the argument, which happened in July, resulted in the defendant punching and kicking the victim while he was sat in his car. Mr Partridge had accepted he had caused a cut to Ashton’s nose.

Alison Muir, mitigating, said that this altercation was out of Ashton’s character, and the pair used to be “friendly”.

Ms Muir asked the judge to consider a higher than usual amount of compensation from Ashton, as it would be difficult for him to complete a community order as he works abroad in winter.

District judge Nicholas Watson told Ashton it was a serious offence but he would not face prison.

Ashton was ordered to pay £600 compensation, costs of £85 and a £60 victim surcharge. He was also handed a restraining order against Mr Partridge for two years.