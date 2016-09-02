Shouldham fun day supports Scotty’s Little Soldiers

A charity fun day in aid of Scotty’s Little Soldiers made visitors to Shouldham smile on Sunday.
A hog roast, face painting, a bouncy castle and live bands playing throughout the day were all part of the family event at the Jolly Brewers pub which supported the charity for bereaved forces children.
The charity was also celebrating its sixth birthday.
A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “An amazing day raising money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Thank you to all who attended this amazing event.”
Pictured are Cassie Ridler and Patricia Fry. MLNF16AF08144
