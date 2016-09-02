Shouldham fun day supports Scotty’s Little Soldiers

Family fun day, Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Cassie Ridler and Patricia Fry ANL-160829-093252009

Family fun day, Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Cassie Ridler and Patricia Fry ANL-160829-093252009

A charity fun day in aid of Scotty’s Little Soldiers made visitors to Shouldham smile on Sunday.

A hog roast, face painting, a bouncy castle and live bands playing throughout the day were all part of the family event at the Jolly Brewers pub which supported the charity for bereaved forces children.

Family fun day, Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Stewart McGeoch and James McGeoch it is also Help for heroes 6th birthday ANL-160829-093424009

Family fun day, Jolly Brewers, Shouldham Stewart McGeoch and James McGeoch it is also Help for heroes 6th birthday ANL-160829-093424009

The charity was also celebrating its sixth birthday.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “An amazing day raising money for Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Thank you to all who attended this amazing event.”

Pictured are Cassie Ridler and Patricia Fry. MLNF16AF08144

Family fun day, Jolly Brewers, Shouldham ANL-160829-093440009

Family fun day, Jolly Brewers, Shouldham ANL-160829-093440009

Back to the top of the page