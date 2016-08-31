Sign up to King’s Lynn heritage study day tour

A study day visiting some of Lynn’s most important buildings will take place on Saturday, September 10.

Those attending will visit the town hall, St Nicholas Chapel, and listed buildings within the St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) area, to learn about the buildings, their repair and recent changes to the fabric.

King's Lynn town hall, one of the buildings that will feature in the study day ANL-160831-125830001

The study day will be led by architects, lecturers, and project staff.

The study tour will start at St Nicholas Chapel at 10am, and finish at the town hall at 3.30pm.

Places are limited to 20, and tickets cost £10 per person. Places must be booked in advance, by emailing ruth.farnan@norfolk.gov.uk

Tony Smith, a lecturer of engineering and construction at the College of West Anglia who has played a key role in developing the study day, said: “This is a unique opportunity to look have a guided look around some fantastic buildings in the town.

“With only 20 spaces available, I would advise people to book in quickly”.

The study tour has been jointly funded by three Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) projects: the St Margaret’s Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI), Stories of Lynn, and St Nicholas Chapel.

Elizabeth Nockolds, borough council cabinet member for culture, heritage and health, said “This study day will be a great opportunity to visit some beautiful buildings, and meet the people responsible for bringing them back to life. Providing educational and learning opportunities forms an important part of our Heritage Lottery Funded-projects.

“We have had good attendances at the talks and events running over the past couple of years.”

The THI is a £2 million project which aims to rejuvenate the St Margaret’s Conservation Area.

The project, made possible thanks to £1 million from the National Lottery and £1,000,000 from West Norfolk Council, seeks is to enhance and protect the heritage of the area, while stimulating economic activity and community use.

The £1.5 million fund lets owners and leaseholders of eligible properties make authentic restorations and repairs or carry out works that bring properties back into use.