Soroptimist teddy tombola at Kite Festival in Hunstanton

Teddy Bear tombola brought Soroptimist International of Kings Lynn plenty of attention at the Hunstanton Kite Festival ANL-160826-160236001

A Teddy Bear tombola brought Soroptimist International of King’s Lynn plenty of attention at the Hunstanton Kite Festival on Sunday, August 21. The stall was very well placed to attract attention from visitors – either to win a Teddy or to ask about the club. Many bears found new homes and the funds raised will be used to help micro-financing ventures in the developing world (through Lend With Care) plus the sponsorship of two Girl Guides on voluntary placements overseas. The soroptimists’ club also displayed examples of their projects to improve the lives of women and girls and encouraged new members to join. Several club members manned the stall – some staying the whole day.

