Swaffham church to open for flower festival weekend

St Peter and St Paul Church Swaffham and the gates and railings which are set to be replaced. (View looking to the main church entrance) ANL-160903-140015009

Swaffham’s parish church opens to the public for its four-day flower festival this morning.

The display at the St Peter and St Paul church begins at 10am and will be open until 4pm from today until bank holiday Monday.

The festival’s theme is Stories from the Bible and the weekend programme includes a performance by the Norwich City Concert Band tonight at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £8, are still available from the Ceres Bookshop in London Street and Just Hair in Station Street.

There will also be a Songs of Praise event on Sunday evening, starting at 6pm.

Admission to the festival is free, though brochures will cost £1 each. Refreshements will be available each day, including ploughman’s lunches on Saturday.

