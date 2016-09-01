Swaffham’s Wendy (and fairies) support the hospice

Wendy Thompson (centre/left) with some of her family and friends that helped to make this event possible. ANL-160109-120452001

Wendy Thompson (centre/left) with some of her family and friends that helped to make this event possible. ANL-160109-120452001

To raise money for Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice Support, Wendy Thompson hosted an Open Garden day. Visitors to her garden in Swaffham home were treated to a selection of cakes and cream teas as well as a chance to procure a little piece of the garden, with the sale of potted ‘fairy gardens’, made by Wendy herself. The hospice were delighted to receive a donation from Wendy for £705.38. Home Hospice assistant co-ordinator, Sarah Leggett, said: “We cannot thank those involved enough for all of their hard work and generosity. We are very grateful to receive the fantastic amount of money raised from this event.”

Photo: SUPPLIED

Back to the top of the page