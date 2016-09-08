The Swan Centre in Downham celebrates its past, present and future

Youngsters from The Swan Centre in Downham have presented a showcasing event displaying the past, present and future of their centre.

Youth leaders arranged the event on Friday, September 2, during which they led councillors, parents and trustees around the centre on Paradise Road.

The Swan Centre Showcasing event at Downham Market, youth leaders will be showcasing past, present and future of the group. The centre in action, the sound booth, LtoR, Bethany Drewery and Oliver Thomson-Watts ANL-160309-081303009

Centre manager Ali Rigby said: “It was really good, it did just what we wanted it to do which was to raise awareness of who we are and what we do.”

The group of 12- to 15-year-olds presented the visitors, including West Norfolk councillor Elizabeth Nockolds, with pictures from the past, videos of the present and the centre’s future plans and projects.

Volunteer Rhiannon Eagle said: “The youth leaders arranged it all themselves. They put together pictures and videos to show we are a local community group, not just a drop off centre.”

One of the facilities which the centre offers is their music studio, which can be used to develop skills or booked out for use, and is one of their future projects.

The Swan Centre Showcasing event at Downham Market, youth leaders will be showcasing past, present and future of the group. The centre in action, LtoR, Josh Gooderson and Maciej Ciesielski ANL-160309-081251009

“The event really boosted the group’s self-esteem and when they welcomed people in to the centre for the visit, they had a vested interest in taking ownership of it. They were proud to see the links which were developing with the community leaders,” said Mr Rigby.

The centre changed its name from Downham Youth Centre to Swan Centre (it is facilitated by the South West Norfolk Youth Opportunities Project) in March, and Mr Rigby said this showcase allowed the team to explain who they are now.