Thornham show is better than ever

The many volunteers involved in Thornham’s annual Fun Day on Sunday worked hard to make this year’s event bigger and better than ever.

The event was held in the village hall on the sports field.

Friends Lorri Fleming, left, and Hannah Hodgkiss with animal entered Senna in the dog show. MLNF16PB08475 ANL-160831-115211001

Organiser, Stefanie Mocatta said: “Last year we made abut £2,000 but we hope to exceed £3,000 this year because not only because of the many additional attractions but also our additional helpers. We’ve got 60 volunteers helping on the day. Without them this event would not be possible.”

There were many attractions spread over the large field including the chance to take part in a range of sports including football, cricket and golf. There was a bouncy castle and coconut shy and a display of classic cars with a bottle of champagne for the best car.

Hunstanton’s fire service tender proved to be a big draw for children alongside a host of other attractions for younger visitors.

They could try their hand at jousting, hooking a duck, decorating a coaster, drawing a Thornham picture or have their face painted alongside a range of children’s games and a lucky dip.

For those who needed a rest to recover their energies there were teas, ice creams, a barbecue and a bar with real ale which could be quaffed on a warm and sunny sky.

Hunstanton Concert Band provided the music and the centre ring attraction was a popular dog show.

Mrs Mocatta said: “We’ve had over a hundred entries, including 42 for the Most Handsome Boy Dog”.

There was also a Prettiest Girl event whilst other categories including Waggiest Tail and the Dog Most Like it’s Owner.

“We’ve had an exceptionally good turn out of families. It could be a record year,” said Ms Mocatta.

“The event is put on by the trustees of the village hall and the playing field and the money we raise will be used for the upkeep of both.”

One first time attraction was a lucky draw. Thanking businesses who generously donated prizes, Mrs Mocatta said: “We’ve had 25 that have a value of £20 or more.”