Thornham Village Hall needs your vote to become even greener

The team at Thornham Village Hall is hoping to win a prestigious eco-friendly competition to secure funding to reduce its carbon footprint.

The hall, which was officially opened by the Queen in 2014, has been shortlisted for the Marks and Spencer Energy Funding grant.

To secure this funding, the hall needs your votes online so that it can install solar panels to add to its eco-friendly credentials – it can already boast ground-sourced heating and grey-water recycling.

Paul Murrell, communications and events manager, said: “We have come so far by being shortlisted for the grant and now it all depends on people voting for us to achieve it.”

The hall has nine trustees who work alongside a team of dedicated volunteers to maintain the building and run the events for the local community.

A wide range of activities are hosted at the hall, from weddings to business conferences, and art exhibitions to meditation weekends.

It also holds regular live theatre and ballet presentations via satellite, as well as cinema and live theatre.

Mr Murrell said: “We serve not just the people of Thornham but the whole of the west Norfolk area.”

This year, the M&S Energy Community Energy Fund is giving away up to £350,000, with each project hoping to secure funding of up to £12,500.

Last year, two projects were the national prize winners and received £60,000 between the two of them for solar panels.

A further 19 projects received regional prizes and could install solar panels or other eco-friendly technology such as sustainable heating systems.

To vote, go to: www.mandsenergyfund.com and search for Thornham Village Hall.There is an option to vote or to pledgeand vote.

By pledging, you can donate £10, £20 or £40 to the project and you will also receive a reward.

A £10 pledge will get you a copy of the locally-produced Norfolk Coast calendar 2017, £20 a copy of the photographic hardback book Thornham – Then and Now, and with a £45 pledge, your reward will be two tickets to any live cinema or live satellite production at the hall.

Voting opened on Thursday, September 1 and will closed on Monday, October 10.