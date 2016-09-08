Top prize at Downham Market exhibit for photography club founder

A photographic exhibition and competition to bring back memories to care home residents with dementia has brightened up Downham Grange in Clackclose Road.

Mayor Marion Ross opened the gallery on Friday, August 26 where members of King’s Lynn Photography Group and Wisbech Camera Club had put on a display of landscapes, townscapes and wildlife.

Photo of Bawsey Ruins by Tracey Robinson, who won first prize for exhibition at Downham Grange care home ANL-160609-113448001

Three prizes were put up by Kingsley Healthcare and architectural firm Feilden and Mawson, who designed the care home, for the best photos as decided by a panel of judges.

The winner of the £100 top prize was King’s Lynn Photography Group’s founder Tracey Robinson, who submitted a photo of Bawsey Ruins.

Second prize went to Wisbech club’s Roger Newark for his portrait of Snow on the Sixteen Foot and third to Lynn group’s Steve Palmer for his Old Hunstanton beach huts photo named Daytime Only.