UPDATE: Man dies in A134 collision in Lynford

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision at Lynford, between Thetford and Mundford, yesterday evening (Friday, August 26).

The incident was shortly before 8pm on the A134 Mundford Road near to the junction with Santon Road.

A blue and white Suzuki GSXR, travelling towards Lynford, left the road and collided with a tree.

The rider of the Suzuki, a man aged in his 30s, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and was re-opened just after midnight.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the riding manner of the Suzuki prior to the incident.

Witnesses should contact PC Andrew Miles from Swaffham Police Station on 101.

Clarification: A Vauxhaull mentioned in an earlier version of this story witnessed the incident. Police previously said it was involved in the collision with the Suzuki but they have since clarified that this was not the case.