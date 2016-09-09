UPDATE: Police appeal for witnesses after driver dies in crash on A1122 at Fincham

Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the A1122 at Fincham last night.

Emergency crews were called to the Roman Road area at around 9.30pm following the incident, which involved two vehicles.

It happened about 100 metres from the national speed limit signs as you exit Fincham village heading towards Swaffham.

A black Citroen C4 travelling towards Swaffham and a grey Seat Arosa travelling in the opposite direction towards Downham were involved in the crash, which resulted in the Seat overturning and coming to rest on its roof, after which it caught fire.

It was confirmed in the early hours of this morning that one of the drivers involved had died at the scene.

Police said the other driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident and later re-opened shortly after 5am.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the driving manner of either vehicle prior to the collision.

Witnesses should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101.