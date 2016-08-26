Video capturing special moment mum signs song to deaf King’s Lynn bride goes viral

The wedding video of a mother signing a song to her daughter from Lynn, who is deaf, has gone viral.

Aimee-Louise Harris married her partner Paul Harris at a ceremony in Devon on Sunday, August 21, but the special mother-daughter moment came as a complete surprise to Aimee-Louise.

Lucille Omurcan uses sign language to sing I Loved Her First to her daughter, bride Aimee-Louise Harris. Photo by Lisa-Marie Halliday ANL-160826-143613001

After the couple’s first dance, her mum Lucille Omurcan serenaded her daughter with I Loved Her First in sign language.

Photographers Lisa-Marie Halliday and Marc Sharman captured the moment on video, which has now gained nearly 90,000 views on Facebook.

Lisa-Marie said on the site: “Usually at weddings I’m an emotional wreck, yesterday I was absolutely fine until this mother sang I Loved Her First in sign language to her deaf daughter just after the first dance.

“Oh it was SO, so beautiful, I got Marc to film it whilst I photographed it.”

Bride Aimee-Louise Harris, with her husband Paul Harris, serenaded in sign language by her mother Lucille Omurcan. Photo by Lisa-Marie Halliday ANL-160826-143625001

The video, which was uploaded on Monday, August 22 has also received more than 1,000 ‘reactions’ on the social platform.

Aimee-Louise, who is a former Springwood High School pupil, said: “It was very emotional and surprising. I knew that she had a surprise planned, but was not expecting that.

“It really meant a lot to me, the thought and time she had put into planning something so special.”

Aimee-Louise, commenting on the Facebook post, said: “Thanks Lisa, great video, I couldn’t wait to see it again. Now I can relive that, one of the speical moments from the wedding.”

Lucille said: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all the amazing photos [Lisa-Marie] took yesterday. Brilliant photographers.”

It has since been shared on the Facebook page for Pretty 52 – an online media site with a following of more than two million people – and watched 120,000 times on its link.

Many of those commenting on the video have expressed their emotions after watching it.

Sandra Darley said: “This is so beautiful, made me cry.”

“Made me cry, lovely,” said Jayne Lowery.

Rebecca Pendleton said: “Literally made me cry and I’ve never cried at a video before! Don’t want my kids to grow up!”

“Beautiful moment, what a lovely thing to catch,” said Helen Lane.

To watch the video – you might need some tissues handy – visit Lisa-Marie Halliday Photography page on Facebook.

Or follow this link: http://bit.ly/2bSfi5C