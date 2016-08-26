Warning of up to 50mm of bank holiday rain across the east

It is only to be expected for a bank holiday weekend, but the Met Office has today issued a heavy rain on Saturday and Sunday.

The yellow ‘be aware’ warning is valid from 11am on Saturday to 9am on Sunday for all the eastern and central counties though the Met Office says ‘ there remains a lot of uncertainty in where the heaviest and most prolonged thundery showers will occur’.

The heaviest showers could bring 25mm to 50mm in the worst hit areas.

The warning says: “Thundery showers are likely to move northwards into some southern parts of England during Saturday morning, becoming more widespread and heavy over central UK through the course of Saturday and overnight into Sunday morning.

“Please be aware of the risk of local disruption to transport and outdoor activities. In particular, be aware of the potential for some spray and standing water on roads, and the possibility of road closures.”

The rain is expected to move away east on Sunday morning.

For the latest details visit www.metoffice.gov.uk

For live flood alerts and warnings visit https://flood-warning-information.service.gov.uk

It is the second year running that the east has been subject to heavy rain warnings on August Bank Holiday weekend.