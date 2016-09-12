West Norfolk Council boss defends development blueprint work

The leader of West Norfolk Council has defended the authority’s handling of future development plans in the borough amid continuing anger over some parts of the blueprint.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that a planning inspector had supported officials’ bid to reinstate a controversial site in West Winch into the document, despite local opposition.

That sparked claims that people living in the area had not been given a proper opportunity to express their concerns about the proposed use of the Gravel Hill site during the examination process.

But, as his cabinet colleagues accepted the inspector’s findings at a meeting on Wednesday, council leader Brian Long claimed the report was a testament to the work of officers.

He said: “Some of the points are very controversial but the fact an independent inspector has reported as he has and has found the plan sound is a real endorsement of the effort and work that has gone in to get the plan to that stage.

“I think it needs to go forward with cabinet’s endorsement of a job well done.”

The report outlined more than 60 changes to the council’s site allocations plan which had been recommended by government inspector David Hogger.

They included calls for additional homes to be allocated to Feltwell, Tilney St Lawrence, Denver and St Germans.

However, the numbers of homes proposed around the borough’s main towns has been reduced, with one site, Bankside in West Lynn, seeing its allocation slashed from a minimum 200 to 120.

Members will now debate the document at a full council meeting later this month.