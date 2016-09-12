West Norfolk Council chiefs back £8 million funding settlement

Council chiefs in West Norfolk can plan better for the future if they obtain a long-term financial settlement from central government, senior figures have claimed.

Plans for the borough council to seek a four-year funding agreement from ministers were approved at a meeting of the authority’s ruling cabinet on Wednesday.

The move, which still needs to be ratified by the full council, is intended to help the authority secure around £8 million of central government funding for the period up to 2020.

At that point, current funding mechanisms are set to be scrapped, following significant reductions in payments leading up to that, and replaced with a system that allows councils to keep more of the business rates payments they collect.

Leader Brian Long said: “In previous years, we haven’t known from year to year what our settlement would look like.

“This allows us to plan more effectively and as our funding moves to business rates this offers us opportunities, especially as, in the last few years, King’s Lynn has been good at attracting business rates growth.”

The proposal is now set to go before the full council meeting later this month.