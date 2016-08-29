West Norfolk police kept busy

Lynn’s police force was kept busy over the bank holiday weekend, as the service announced it had caught a number of drink drivers on the roads in the town.

On Monday at 4.33am the force tweeted: “Just arrested a drink driver on Hardwick Road. Now in the cells sobering up and then will be charged to court! #WasTheWineWorthIt? #Sgt3121.”

A couple of minutes later at 4.35am, it posted on Twitter: “Drink driver arrested driving wrong way down Railway Road #OffToCourtForYouThen! #Sgt3121.”

There was more drink-related business for the police to attend to in the area, as it also wrote of its search for a drunk and disorderly person in North Lynn on Sunday.

Lynn police tweeted at 7.44pm: “Officers now out searching for a drunk and disorderly male in North Lynn, wearing only Union Jack boxer shorts!! #Sgt3121.”

The search was over reasonably quickly, as this post was followed up by another at 8.09pm which read: “Mr ‘Union Jack pants’ man located and dealt with. #Sgt3121.”

Police forces across the county dealt with similar drink and drug driving cases over the bank holiday weekend in Great Yarmouth, Postwick and Breckland, among others.