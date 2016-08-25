Wimbotsham’s annual Fenman Classic Bike Show set to draw in crowds for bank holiday Monday

The annual Fenman Classic Bike Show is to take place on Bank Holiday Monday in Wimbotsham from 9am till 5pm.

The show, which is now in its 28th year, celebrates vintage motorbikes of all shapes and sizes.

The day will also offer an autojumble and stalls to visitors to the event.

Bike entries are open from 9am and close at 12pm. Bike entry and admission costs £4.

All the proceeds of the day will go to local charities.

The Fenman Classic Bike Show Committee said that this year dogs will not be allowed into the show due to playing field committee rules.

The show began in 1989 and is now one of the biggest shows of its kind in East Anglia.For more information, visit www.fenmanclassic.co.uk