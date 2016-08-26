Wimbotsham to get full-time Post Office services after move

A village is set to benefit from full-time Post Office services when it moves to a new premises next month.

Wimbostham Post Office is currently open an hour a day from Monday to Thursday, but the move on Friday, September 23 will see the village gain 44 hours of service per week.

Wimbotsham G&B Superstore will be home to the office as of next month, where it will open at 9am on its first day.

A Post Office spokeswoman said: “We have taken an opportunity to move this current part-time mobile service to a nearby supermarket.

“Instead of a mobile Post Office van visiting Wimbotsham on four occasions each week, the Post Office will move into the village shop.”

The office will be open Monday to Friday from 9am till 5.30pm and on Saturday from 9am till 2pm.

It will be a new-style local branch with Post Office services provided from an open-plan till integrated into the retail counter.

The spokeswoman said: “We are working closely with the new operator on the internal layout. Some fixtures and fittings will be realigned or removed for clear access into the premises.

“The entrance, aisles and the queuing area will be kept free from obstructions. Adequate room will be provided for customers and a wheelchair to move around the store to access Post Office services with ease.”

The address on West Way will offer the majority of the same products and services as the previous branch, with the exceptions of the removal of Parcelforce worldwide international parcels and transcash bill payments.