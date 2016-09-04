Woman in hospital after falling from horse in Holkham

A woman was taken to hospital yesterday after falling off a horse in Holkham.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) were called just after 11.30am to reports that a woman had fallen off and been kicked by a horse on Holkham Beach.

An ambulance crew and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene where they treated a woman in her 30s for head and facial injuries.

The woman was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, in King’s Lynn, for further treatment.

Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or serious.