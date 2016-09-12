Woman robbed while sitting in car on King’s Lynn road

An investigation has been launched after a woman had her handbag stolen from a car and was then attacked when she tried to confront her assailant.

Police say the victim, who is in her early 40s, had been sitting in a car close to the junction of London Road and Valingers Road, when the incident happened at around 8.20pm on Saturday.

She said another woman opened the car door and spoke to her before taking her handbag.

The victim then suffered minor injuries when she was assaulted as she attempted to confront the robber.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who has information about it, is asked to contact Det Con Carl Ritchie, of Lynn CID, via the non-emergency 101 number.

Information can also be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously by phoning 0800 555111 or completing an online report form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.