‘Wonderful news’ for West Norfolk isolation charity

A Lynn-based charity is set to profit from a £10,000 Lottery grant, which its chief executive has described as “absolutely wonderful news”.

West Norfolk Befriending aims to reduce social isolation for older people living in the borough and specialises in helping those living with dementia.

Chief executive Pippa May said: “This grant will mean a new way of working for us, and enable us to work with a new group of people.”

The charity currently has a team of 50 volunteers and last year reported it had more than 170 clients.

Ms May added: “Our volunteers will be trained particularly to engage with people living with dementia.”

The charity has delivered a befriending service in the borough since 2002, which works to reintegrate community life for its clients.

It was announced today that West Norfolk Befriending is one of 63 projects in the East of England which will receive a Lottery grant, totalling around £1.78 million.

West Norfolk Befriending, which is based at Thoresby College on Queens Street, has been previously funded by a grant from Norfolk County Council.

To find out more about what the charity does, visit: www.wnbefriending.org.uk