Working with children course in Downham Market

A new four-week course for those looking for an introduction into a career working with children starts next week at Downham library.

From Wednesday, September 14, the course, which will continue on Wednesdays until October 5, will give people an insight into what is needed for a job in this area.

You can expect to explore the areas of child development, qualifications required, how to access opportunities and employment, as well as information on progression routes.

This course is suitable for those hoping to work as a teaching assistant, crèche worker, nursery school staff, childminder or in children’s care.

The course is run with Norfolk Community Learning Services and will be held from 9.30am to 12pm.