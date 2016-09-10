Youngsters enjoy North Lynn church fun day

The new school term may have started but there was still plenty of time for youngsters in North Lynn to enjoy a community fun day on Thursday.

The event was organised by officials from the North Lynn Methodist Church, who hope it may help to encourage local people to take part in more of its activities.

North Lynn Family Fun Day. Pictured some of the children taking part and organisers of the events. ANL-160809-201910009

The church, in St Edmundsbury Road, already hosts a weekly Tiny Tots group, coffee morning and community meal.

Team vicar Becca Rogers said: “We feel we’re there to serve the community. It’s helping people to know we’re there so they can make use of the other services we offer.”

She added that many children had taken part while on their way home from school.

The event received funding from the Church Urban Fund and included a range of games supplied by the Diocese of Norwich.

North Lynn Family Fun Day. Pictured Jessica Payne. with the skittles. ANL-160809-202029009

North Lynn Family Fun Day. Pictured Kyle Huntington playing. ANL-160809-201843009

North Lynn Family Fun Day. Pictured Children choosing there face painting design. ANL-160809-201948009