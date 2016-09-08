New Lynnsport homes project plan outlined

Proposals for the latest phase of a contentious housing scheme in North Lynn and Gaywood have been outlined this week.

Opponents of the ongoing project around the Lynnsport and Marsh Lane areas say the latest plans highlight their case against it.

But West Norfolk Council chiefs have insisted that public comments will be taken into consideration as the plans are developed.

Current proposals for one of the five sites where new homes are proposed, known as Lynnsport 1, were displayed during a consultation session held at the sports centre’s Pelicans bar on Wednesday.

The event was intended to enable local people to have their say on the scheme before a planning application is formally submitted.

Plans of the authority’s proposals for the Lynnsport 4 and 5 lands, either side of Greenpark Avenue, were also on display.

A planning application has already been submitted for those areas.

The authority has repeatedly highlighted its efforts to provide improved infrastructure as part of the project, including increased parking at the site, improved sporting facilities, including hockey pitches and tennis courts, plus a new managed wildlife area, which was named Salters Sanctuary in a competition run by the council and the Norfolk Wildlife Trust.

Officials maintain the sanctuary site, which covers 2.6 hectares, is being well used by the public.

And, ahead of the event, the council’s deputy leader, Alistair Beales, said: “All feedback given on these pre-application proposals will be taken into account when the final plans are drawn up.

“I’d encourage anyone who’d like to have their say to get involved in the process.”

But Sue Bruce, secretary of the Lynnsport Area Residents’ Association (LARA), which opposes the work, said the plans only re-emphasised their reasons for opposing the project, which they fear will be given the go-ahead anyway.

She said: “I think they’re trying to do the best they can but, when you look at Lynnsport and the sites they’re building on, you realise how little green space there’s going to be.”

Mrs Bruce added that the group had called for a line of trees to be planted between the housing site and neighbouring sporting facilities in order to ensure that both are properly screened from each other.