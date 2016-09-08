Part time for Hunstanton resident Kathleen at 100

The Mayor called in on Hunstanton resident Kathleen Richards as she celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday.

Presenting her with flowers and a card Cllr James Johnson said: “On behalf of Hunstanton Town Council I’m delighted to be here today to offer our sincere congratulations on your 100th birthday.”

Talking about her early life Kathleen said: “After I left school I went into nursing, first as a children’s nurse then after three years I went into general nursing at Guy’s Hospital before I became a midwife.

“Then the war came along and they were looking for volunteers to go to Palestine, so I went there as a nursing sister and that’s where I met my husband Xavier who was in the Navy. We were married in Palestine in 1946 and had our honeymoon in Cyprus.”

The birthday celebrations were held in a marquee that had been erected in the garden and Kathleen was surrounded by friends and family, some of whom had travelled from Singapore and Hawaii to be with her. The centenarian said that she was thrilled to have her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the celebration.