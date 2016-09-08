Sandboy supports West Norfolk charity

Mental health charity West Norfolk Mind were delighted to receive a cheque for £219.43 from Myron Brown of The Sandboy, following a Summer Soul Jam event held in the beer garden on August Bank Holiday Sunday.

Zena Penty, volunteer co-ordinator at West Norfolk Mind said “It was a fantastic event in a lovely setting - a very enjoyable way to spend a Bank Holiday afternoon.

“I would like to thank The Sandboy, Mark Purdy and Janes Snack Bar for choosing to support our charity and for the opportunity to raise awareness of the services we provide throughout West Norfolk.

For more information on fundraising or volunteering please call Zena Penty on 01485 572707 or 07919235143 or visit www.westnorfolkmind.org.uk

If you are feeling down, stressed, depressed or anxious please call The Wellbeing Service 0300123 1503 to learn new ways to cope, or visit: www.nhswellbeingservice.org

Pictured above are Zena Penty from West Norfolk Mind and Myron Brown from the Sandboy. Picture: CONTRIBUTED