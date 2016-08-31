Southery goes bike crazy in Phil’s memory

On Saturday, an entourage of motorcyclists and cyclists set off from the Old White Bell public house in the village to remember Phil Beeton, 50, who was tragically killed in a road accident in October last year.

Bench unveiling in memory of Phil Beeton, near the village sign Southery. Family members unveiling the Bench, Marie Beeton (Phil's Daughter), Jane Taggart (Phil's Partner), Katie Taggart (Phil's Stepdaughter) Also in pic far left standing David Fletcher and Rose Rooney ANL-160829-080539009

The event raised more than £4,500 for the East Anglian Air Ambulance, who helped save the life of Mr Beeton’s nephew Harry Beeton who was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

Organiser David Fletcher, who has also masterminded a number of bike events for charity in the past, said: “Phil was a well loved character in the village of Southery who was cruelly and tragically taken from us last year.

“I first met him in the pub and he helped me do a charity ride sometime ago. He was so well liked and a real friend of the village.

“The East Anglia Air Ambulance done their part and his family and friends wanted to give something back.

“The turnout was amazing. People came out in the droves and it just goes to show how popular Phil was.

“I’d like to think this will now grow to become an annual event.”

More than 30 motorcyclists completed the 120-mile route via East Dereham, Holt, Blakeney and then the coastal road to Hunstanton and then south down the A10 back to Southery.

The route included the coastal village of Blakeney where Phil and his partner Jane Taggart would often travel on his motorbike to share in the fresh shell fish.

Cyclists, meanwhile, participated in a 20-mile route from the pub around the fens on local tracks and roads to Southery.

Not to be left out, the Old White Bell held a fun day throughout the day for all the family, with volunteers offering horse and trap rides for donations.

A quiz was held in the evening, while one local underwent a waxing of legs, back and chest to raise a minimum of £300 on the day.

A bench named ‘Phil’s bench’ was also unveiled close to the village sign by the Southery’s Wish group (Swish), with chair Rose Rooney giving a speech.

Swish was born from an idea by a group of friends with a mutual wish to help out in their local community.

Anyone wishing to donate to the charity can do so by visiting: www.justgiving.com/remember/372284/Phil-Beeton