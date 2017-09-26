Long-serving Rotarian from King’s Lynn honoured for service

A long-serving Rotarian from West Norfolk has been praised and honoured for more than half-a-lifetime of work.

Ron Jackson, from King’s Lynn Rotary Club, has been a member for virtually half the time the club’s 90-year existence.

Past president Richard Waite paid tribute to Mr Jackson’s contribution to the rotary.

Honorary member Howard Moore, committee chairman for Macmillan, echoed the praise when speaking of Mr Jackson 51-year support of the Lynn Macmillan fundraising committee.

After being honoured for his work, Mr Jackson, who would like to continue his work for the foreseeable future, said: “It has been a great privilege to have been a member of Rotary.

“I valued the membership I share with a wide range of men and women who have unstintingly offered their friendship and support.”

He was inducted into the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn by president Phillipe Speed at their lunchtime meeting held at the Cozens Hotel, later known as the Hotel Mildenhall and now flats, in front of more than 70 members on September 11, 1972.

Prior to joining the Rotary, Mr Jackson had joined Round Table in North Walsham in 1954, before becoming a member of the Rhyll, and Cromer & Sheringham Round Tables, then King’s Lynn in 1963.

Together with two fellow Round Tablers Jim Weight, and Peter Borland, the trio became the founders of the Lions Club in Lynn.

Mr Jackson became founder secretary and president in 1972, the same year that Frank Keeler proposed him into Rotary.

He became president in 1977/78, during which he invited his Royal Highness Prince Philip to attend the the club’s joint president’s night with the Inner Wheel, held in November.

The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn formally twinned with the Rotary Club of Emmerich Reiss during his presidential year, with reciprocal visits between the two.

A year later, the Rotary was instrumental in forming the first Probus Club in town.

Over the intervening years, Mr Jackson has chaired each of the club’s management committees, most latterly becoming the press officer, and winning the District Cup in 2016.